Fukushima residents react cautiously after start of treated water release from wrecked nuclear plant
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
IWAKI, Japan (AP) — Fish auction prices at a port south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant have dropped amid uncertainty about how consumers may respond a day after treated and diluted radioactive wastewater began to be released into the sea. The controversial decades-long release has been persistently opposed by fishing groups and sharply criticized by neighboring countries. China immediately banned seafood from Japan in response, adding to worries. A citizens’ radiation testing center says more people may bring in samples as radiation data is now a key barometer to decide what to eat.