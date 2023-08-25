Colorado Springs man sentenced to 25 years for production of child pornography

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday that Brandon Bourret, age 47, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by 7 years of supervised release, for production of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Bourret began sexually abusing a 13-year-old when he lived in the Philippines in 2011. He also created photographs depicting his sexual abuse of that minor during that time frame. After moving back to the United States in October 2011, the DOJ said he continued to sexually abuse that minor and memorialize the sexual abuse in photographs and videos during trips to the Philippines in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, while in Colorado, the Bourret utilized the internet to produce sexually explicit images depicting that minor and a second victim, another minor, from April 2014 to July 2014., the DOJ said.

The DOJ said this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.