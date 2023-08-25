Australian, US, Filipino militaries practice retaking an island in a drill along the South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Australian and Filipino forces, backed by U.S. Marines, have practiced retaking an island seized by hostile forces in a large military drill on the northwestern Philippine coast facing the South China Sea. The Philippine president and Australia’s visiting defense minister watched the mock beach landings, assaults and helicopter insertion of forces Friday. It was held on a Philippine navy base with 1,200 Australians, 560 Filipinos and 120 U.S. Marines participating. The three countries are among the most vocal critics of China’s increasingly aggressive and confrontational actions in the disputed waters, but the Philippine military said Beijing was not an imaginary target of the combat drills.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.