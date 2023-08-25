At least 12 people reported dead and 11 critically injured in stadium crush in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Local media in Madagascar report that at least 12 people have died in a crush at a stadium as sports fans gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games. Local media say Prime Minister Christian Ntsay announced the deaths. He said around 80 others are injured, 11 of them critically. The reports say Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina was at the ceremony at Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, and asked the crowd to observe a few moments of silence for the dead.

