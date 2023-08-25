A Marine Corps pilot has died in the crash of a combat jet near a military air station in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine Corps pilot has died in the crash of combat jet near a San Diego military base. The service says in statement Friday that the F/A-18D Hornet went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The Hornet belonged to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 224, which is part of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Cherry Point, North Carolina. The squadron is based in Beaufort, South Carolina. The Marine Corps says the pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.