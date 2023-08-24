Woman hit by truck while walking dog on popular Baltimore County trail

By Kate Amara

MONKTON, Maryland (WBAL) — A woman was hit by a truck and seriously hurt while walking her dog on the popular NCR Trail in Baltimore County.

Police said the woman was walking with her husband and their dog along the trail, also known as the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail, when they entered a crosswalk. A black pickup truck came around the bend and crashed into them at around 8:20 a.m.

Witnesses said people nearby ran to help and the woman was severely injured. The driver also stayed at the scene, according to Baltimore County police.

People walking the trail said something needs to change.

“People really do fly through here. It’s rare that anybody goes the speed limit, and it’s hard to see if someone’s crossing,” Annie Finney said.

“They either need to address the stop sign issue, or they need to get the people to pay more attention, especially the bikers. This woman was walking with her husband this morning and got hit,” the witness said. “The gentleman was not driving that fast. It was just a bad circumstance.”

Police said the woman has life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the crash. Police said this type of crash is rare and records show no pedestrian crashes at that spot for at least the last several years.

