US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s at air base in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is joining NATO allies in hosting training for Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, beginning at an Arizona Air National Guard base in October. The Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, announced the move Thursday. The training will be part of a U.S. and European effort to get the advanced fighter jets to Ukraine for its defense against invading Russian forces. Americans caution it’s a long-term process to bring pilots up to speed on the complex technology. Ryder tells reporters the F-16 training is about long-term support for Ukraine, and not about the current counteroffensive.

