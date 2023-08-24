See you on Copacabana? Unusually balmy weather hits Brazil in a rare winter heat wave

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Summer is still four months away in the Southern Hemisphere but Brazil is contending with a balmy winter, with record high temperatures and dry weather across much of the country. The rare heat wave engulfed 19 of Brazil’s 26 states on Thursday, as well as the capital of Brasilia. That’s according to the National Meteorological Institute. The heat wave also brought low humidity for the country that’s home to the Amazon tropical rainforest. Several daring beachgoers hit some of the country’s famous sandy stretches, including Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana. Four state capitals recorded the year’s highest temperature on Wednesday.

