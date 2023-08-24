Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a former chief of staff to longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of lying under oath to protect his once-powerful boss. Tim Mapes was convicted Thursday of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge carries up to 20 years in prison and the perjury charge up to five. The 68-year-old Mapes served for almost two decades as Madigan’s chief of staff. Many once thought Madigan was untouchable because he was too smart and well-connected, but he was indicted in 2022 on charges that included racketeering and bribery. The 81-year-old Madigan’s trial is scheduled for next year.

