Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says

NEW YORK (AP) — A study points to a “substantial” increase in philanthropic funding for journalism over the past five years, particularly to outlets that serve poor and minority communities. The struggling news industry is increasingly relying on donors and subscriptions to make up for the collapse of the advertising market over the past two decades. A bigger push for philanthropic spending for journalism is expected this fall. The author of the study, by NORC at the University of Chicago, said news organizations need to tighten their ethical rules to reflect this new reality, by writing specific guidelines that govern what money they take and how it is disclosed to consumers.

