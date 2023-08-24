Grand champion ham goes for whopping $10M at Kentucky State Fair auction

By Web staff

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The record price for the prized ham at the Kentucky State Fair doubled this year.

During this year’s Country Ham Breakfast, the grand champion ham was auctioned off for a whopping $10 million.

For yet another year, Kelly and Joe Craft and the Central Bank made a joint bid. Both gave $5 million each.

Last year, they bought the ham for $5 million in total. The year before that, $4.8 million.

The money goes to a charity chosen by the winners.

Some of the money will go to build 57 new homes for families in Knott County in a new community called “Chestnut Ridge” for families that lost everything in the Eastern Kentucky floods.

“What the best feeling is is knowing that this $10 million are going to go to several hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians across this state to really benefit them in times of need,” said Kristen Branscum, who is representing the Crafts.

Boys and Girls Clubs and the Kentucky Derby Museum will also benefit.

The ham weighed a little more than 18 pounds and came from Lyon County.

