Incoming flights halted at Detroit Metro Airport due to thunderstorms after flooding partly blocked a terminal

By Eric Levenson and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Incoming flights were halted at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Thursday morning due to thunderstorms after heavy rain overnight caused flooding that had already partially blocked access to the airport.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was under a ground stop until at least 11 a.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three inches of rain fell on the airport over about five hours, according to the National Weather Service, causing some flooding. In particular, travelers could not access the McNamara Terminal at the airport due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels, the airport said.

“Some roadways at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport remain closed due to the storms overnight,” the airport said. “The sheer amount of rain in a short period of time is the primary driver for flooding at DTW.”

The airport further said at 11:25 a.m. that the water had receded significantly in the South Tunnel to the McNamara Terminal.

“Please do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways,” the airport said.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET, 23% of flights originating in Detroit have been delayed and 13% have been canceled, while 19% of flights heading to Detroit have been delayed and 12% have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) is a major hub for both Delta and Spirit and has more than 1,100 flights per day, according to its website.

The rain is connected to a broader risk of severe storms and flooding in the Great Lakes area.

A level 2 of 4 risk for flooding extends from Ohio into Pennsylvania, and the threat for severe storms includes over 40 million people over the Great Lakes, including Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, where more strong to severe storms are expected.

CNN’s Dave Hennen contributed to this report.