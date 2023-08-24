Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta in fourth criminal case brought against ex-president this year

By Devan Cole, Jeremy Herb and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump will surrender on Thursday to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, the fourth time this year the former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump is expected to travel from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to Atlanta to turn himself in at the notorious Fulton County jail.

Like several of his 18 co-defendants who have already surrendered at the jail, Trump’s processing through the facility will likely be completed quickly because the former president and his lawyers negotiated his consent bond agreement ahead of Thursday. Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to target the co-defendants and witnesses in the case.

Ahead of his surrender, Trump replaced his top Georgia lawyer, Drew Findling, with Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney whose website profile describes him as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defense.” A Trump source indicated that this was not about Findling’s performance, while another source who is familiar with Sadow called him the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.”

Trump’s surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him – episodes that had never been seen in the US before 2023.

In April, the former president was booked in New York on state charges related to a hush money scheme. In June, he surrendered at a Miami federal courthouse to face charges in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the mishandling of classified documents. And earlier this month, Trump was placed under arrest in Washington, DC, and arraigned on charges brought by Smith in his investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

All of those cases could come to a head next year at the same time that Trump is running for president. On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested an October 23, 2023, trial date in the election subversion case she’s brought against Trump and 18 of his allies.

While it’s too soon to say whether that date is possible – or even plausible – if it happened it would be the first of Trump’s four criminal trials.

Willis, who brought the sprawling racketeering case last week following a yearslong investigation, has asked for Trump and the other 18 defendants to be arraigned next month. Defendants have until noon on Friday to surrender.

Among the defendants who have surrendered so far are former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, who were booked on Wednesday, and John Eastman, another ex-Trump attorney, who turned himself in on Tuesday.

Raffensperger subpoenaed in Monday hearing

Two of the defendants, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, had their bids to block their pending arrests rejected by a federal court on Wednesday.

Meadows has a hearing Monday on his attempt to move the Fulton County prosecution against him to federal court. On Thursday, the Fulton County district attorney’s office subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Frances Watson, who served as chief investigator for the secretary of state during the 2020 election, to testify.

The subpoena is one of several indications that Fulton County prosecutors plan to make Trump’s January 2021 call – in which Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” the votes that would reverse his electoral loss in the state – a focus of a Monday morning court hearing on Meadows’ efforts to get the district attorney’s charges against thrown out.

Meadows was on the call and now faces charges in the Georgia election subversion case, in part, because of his participation in it.

On Thursday, Meadows reached a $100,000 bond agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

Trump falsely claimed victory after the 2020 election, and then tried to overturn the results in Georgia and other states.

In a series of phone calls, he pressured Georgia election officials to help his efforts, including Raffensperger. The former president’s campaign filed meritless lawsuits that tried to nullify the results in Georgia and tried to convince state legislators there to toss Joe Biden’s legitimate electoral votes and replace them with GOP electors.

In the indictment handed up last week, Willis charged Trump with 13 counts, including racketeering, conspiracy charges and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

The racketeering charge in the Georgia case, which Willis brought against all 19 defendants, accuses them of being part of a broad “criminal enterprise” that attempted to overturn the 2020 election result in the Peach State.

When that plan didn’t work, his campaign tried to put forward a slate of fake, pro-Trump electors. And Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to recognize those illegitimate GOP electors while presiding over the Electoral College certification in Congress on January 6, 2021.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.