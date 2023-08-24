Skip to Content
AP National News

Democrats in Pennsylvania want to keep a Supreme Court majority. They are talking up abortion rights

By
Published 3:25 PM

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in Pennsylvania are talking up abortion rights as they try to protect their state Supreme Court majority in the presidential battleground. Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Sharif Street says Republicans made it an issue when they chose to strip away a woman’s right to choose. The race between Democrat Dan McCaffery and Republican Carolyn Carluccio in the Nov. 7 election will fill an open seat on the seven-seat court. Carluccio has taken a lower profile on abortion. Democrats currently hold a 4-2 advantage on the court.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content