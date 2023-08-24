Brazil’s Bolsonaro leaves hospital after routine health checks

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has left the Sao Paulo hospital where he underwent a series of routine medical exams. His close aide, Fabio Wajngarten, says Bolsonaro will head back in the capital city of Brasilia. Bolsonaro was admitted to Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday to assess the health of his digestive system. He has undergone several surgeries since he was stabbed in his abdomen on the campaign trail ahead of the 2018 presidential election.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.