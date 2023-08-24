A woman abandoned her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before flying to a resort, officials say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman accused of intentionally abandoning her dog at a Pennsylvania airport before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico. Allegheny County Police say the 44-year-old woman tried to bring her male French bulldog with her on a flight departing from Pittsburgh International Airport on Aug. 4. But the dog was denied boarding by the airline because it didn’t meet the criteria for an emotional support animal and didn’t have the required kennel. A police officer eventually found the dog unharmed in the airport’s short-term parking lot. The woman told authorities she had made arrangements with her mother to pick up the animal at the airport.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.