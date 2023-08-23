US nurse kidnapped in Haiti speaks via video for first time since her release

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. nurse who was kidnapped in Haiti last month with her young daughter spoke via video this week for the first time since her release. Alix Dorsainvil appeared alone in the video and sat in a manicured garden with crickets chirping in the background. She thanked people who prayed for her and told gangs she disagreed with what they’re doing. The nearly five-minute video was posted Monday on the website of El Roi. It is the Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband that offers medical care, education and other basic services in Haiti’s poorest areas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.