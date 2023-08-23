Suspect in 2 Pueblo County bank robberies arrested in Canon City

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Wednesday that they have arrested the suspect in two recent bank robberies in the county.

According to the PCSO, 46-year-old James Cain was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Canon City. He was identified by PCSO detectives as the suspect in robberies on Aug. 4 at Pueblo Bank & Trust and on Aug. 9 at InBank in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said Cain was arrested after a standoff during which he refused to come out of a home. A SWAT team from the Canon City Police Department was called in to assist with arresting him.

The PCSO said during both robberies, Cain entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money. He then left in a white pickup truck that was located and seized by detectives.

Cain is facing charges of robbery and theft and has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.