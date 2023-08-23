Search for missing and endangered 68-year-old man out of Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 68-year-old man last seen in Westminster.

At 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, the CBI issued the alert for Paul Chavez. According to the CBI, Chavez was last seen Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m. walking in the 7000 block of Stuart St.

He is 5'7" and weighs 137 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a white baseball cap, a black backpack, and carrying a guitar.

The CBI said Chavez has dementia and might be confused. He needs medication.

Anyone who's seen him is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.