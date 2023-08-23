Mom gets life for stabbing newborn and throwing the baby in a river in 1992. DNA cracked the case

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A 50-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her newborn daughter, whose stabbed body was found in a plastic bag in a South Carolina river in 1992. A York County jury convicted Stacy Michelle Rabon of homicide by child abuse earlier this month. She was charged with her baby’s death two years ago when her DNA sample taken in a 2019 drug arrest matched the DNA from the infant. Rabon will be eligible for parole starting in 2031. Rabon told investigators she delivered the baby, but then gave it up to a couple because she didn’t want to keep her and never saw the child again.

