Giuliani on way to surrender in Georgia as additional figures in 2020 plot are booked

By Zachary Cohen, Paula Reid and Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Additional figures in the alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia were in the process of turning themselves in on Wednesday morning, and Rudy Giuliani is on his way to surrender.

In remarks ahead of his travel to the Peach State, Giuliani told CNN he is headed to Fulton County jail in Atlanta to “comply with the law.” Giuliani’s team is scheduled to meet with the district attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon to negotiate bond. Once that’s in place, Giuliani and his team will need to go to the Fulton County sheriff’s office to surrender.

Wednesday morning, Kenneth Chesebro, the architect of the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot, surrendered at Fulton County jail in Atlanta, bringing the total to six of the 19 charged in the scheme to be booked. Unlike other defendants, Giuliani plans to negotiate bond and turn himself in all in the same day, sources told CNN, adding that the former New York mayor wants to complete the process before the arrival of former President Donald Trump.

The former president, who has agreed to a $200,000 bond, is expected to travel to Georgia for his surrender Thursday evening, sources familiar with plans have told CNN.

Trump will leave his Bedminster golf club in in the afternoon and return to New Jersey following his surrender. There are no expected events at his club upon his return. Trump’s team has also been making arrangements for him to speak to reporters traveling with him in Georgia, the sources said, though the former president may ultimately choose not to do so.

Several other Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are expected to surrender Wednesday at Fulton County jail, multiple sources tell CNN.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 18 others of participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s election results. All 19 co-defendants are expected to surrender ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis when she unveiled last week’s sweeping indictment over attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Willis continues to meet with defendants and negotiate terms of a bond agreement.

CNN previously reported that Giuliani was set to meet with Willis Wednesday to discuss a bond agreement, according to multiple sources, and was expected to travel to Georgia with former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, who has been working with Giuliani to help him find a Georgia lawyer to represent him in this case, according to one of those sources.

Giuliani is expected to have a lawyer with a Georgia license to represent him during the bond negotiations, according to a source. It is unclear if that attorney would represent him throughout the case.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.