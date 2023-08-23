Pittsburgh police evacuate homes near an ongoing active shooter scene after officials tried to evict a resident

By Danny Freeman, Zenebou Sylla and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A sheriff’s sergeant was injured during an ongoing, “extremely active” shooting situation in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Garfield, officials said Wednesday.

“The active scene in Garfield began this morning when a detail from our office attempted to serve an eviction notice, which was followed by gunfire from the occupant of the residence,” Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

“One of our sergeants, who was leading the detail, sustained a minor non-gunfire related injury while avoiding the incoming gunfire. He is OK,” Manko said.

Police have been evacuating nearby residents and warned others to stay away from the area.

“Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation,” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

About an hour later, the department wrote: “Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St. If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety.”

A neighbor who was at home across the street from the shooting scene told CNN affiliate WPXI that she now has bullet holes in her house.

Authorities banged on a door, she said, and “when they went in, I just heard him shoot out. And then it was a barrage of bullets.”

“I … was trying to get down to the basement, but I was holed up in my work office because the bullets were so close,” she told WPXI by phone. “After that, I just was able to make it, crawl down to the basement.”

She said it’s not clear how long she’ll hide. “I’m just hunkering down in this basement in a corner because every time I move, there is just a barrage of bullets just keep firing,” she said.

More than an hour after the standoff started, authorities said they were dealing with a barricade situation.

“Our number one goal is make sure everyone evacuates this area … especially those (who) may be still stuck inside houses like they were this morning,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi told CNN affiliate KDKA.

During his interview, the sound of apparent gunfire could be heard in the background.

“We’re actively working with all emergency crews here on scene to make sure we end this in the safest way possible,” Gagliardi said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but there is only one, Manko said.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the sheriff’s office.

The city’s police department “still has control of the active shooter scene until the incident is resolved,” Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Afterward, Pennsylvania State Police “will assume the investigation.”

