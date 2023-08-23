Donald Trump seems inescapable but many Republicans embrace a campaign discussion without him

ATLANTA (AP) — Going into Wednesday’s Republican debate in Milwaukee, plenty of rank-and-file conservatives are happy that Donald Trump will not be there. That does not mean they would never support the former president in a general election. They’re just eager for the party to have a rigorous debate about its identity and who it wants to battle Democratic President Joe Biden. That was the consensus at a recent gathering of conservatives hosted by radio host Erick Erickson, an influential figure on the right. Melissa Watford echoed many attendees in celebrating the chance to hear six GOP candidates in one-on-one sessions with little mention of Trump.

