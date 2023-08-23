Compromise on long-delayed state budget could be finalized this week, top Virginia lawmakers say

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A compromise deal on a state budget is likely to be reached in the next few days. That’s according to remarks Wednesday from bipartisan group of Virginia lawmakers who have been leading this year’s drawn-out negotiations. Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee co-chair Janet Howell says the deal could be reached by the end of the week. Howell and the other negotiators said lawmakers could be back in September for a vote. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged lawmakers to get the job done and signaled he’s open to a compromise that doesn’t include every permanent tax cut he’s been pushing for.

