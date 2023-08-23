Climate change may force more farmers and ranchers to consider irrigation — at a steep cost

As brutal heat stretches across much of the United States, some farmers may be watching their crops grow parched. Recent research suggests that the rising heat and flash droughts linked to climate change could push more of those farmers to consider installing irrigation equipment — despite the steep expense. That’s if they even can. Some places in the U.S. are already struggling with groundwater depletion, like California, Arizona and Nebraska. But across much of the Midwest, including the corn- and soybean-rich states of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and the Dakotas, farmers might see a benefit in the next 50 years from installing irrigation infrastructure.

