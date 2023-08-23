California shop owner killed over Pride flag was adamant she would never take it down, friend says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime friend says the California woman killed for apparently refusing to remove an LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flag from outside her store was adamant that she would never take it down. Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot Friday outside Mag.Pi, the shop she owned in a mountain community east of Los Angeles. Carleton’s friend Korey Pollard says she was defiant in the face of criticism. Pollard said Carlton told her, “‘This is the hill I’m going to die on. No one is going to make me take down that flag.’” Sheriff’s officials said the shooter had frequently posted anti-LGBTQ content on social media.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and RICHARD VOGEL Associated Press

