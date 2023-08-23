Business tycoon Carlos Ghosn’s rise, fall and dramatic escape is subject of new Apple TV+ series

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Ghosn, the former rock star businessman who fell from grace and fled authorities smuggled in a music instrument box, is getting what his dramatic story deserves — a multi-part Apple TV+ documentary series. “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is the juicy real tale of how Ghosn went from attending red carpets to fleeing to Lebanon with the help of a former Green Beret. The four-part series, which starts Friday, takes a wider lens to Ghosn’s story, tracing the rise of the auto executive which Time magazine once put ahead of Bill Gates among the most influential global business executives.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.