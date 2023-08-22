Really hot for a few more days

The heat continues for a couple more days... cooler by the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure maintains control of our weather with hot temperatures and keep a vast majority of thundershowers to our west over the higher terrain. 90s and triple digits will show themselves again this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloud and mild overnight with morning lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Hot again Wednesday and Thursday with a few more thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms become numerous Friday and Saturday... along with much cooler temperatures. Highs at the end of the work week will fall into the 70s and 80s.