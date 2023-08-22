Skip to Content
News

Really hot for a few more days

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:17 AM
Published 7:41 AM

The heat continues for a couple more days... cooler by the weekend.

TODAY: High pressure maintains control of our weather with hot temperatures and keep a vast majority of thundershowers to our west over the higher terrain. 90s and triple digits will show themselves again this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloud and mild overnight with morning lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Hot again Wednesday and Thursday with a few more thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon.  Rain showers and thunderstorms become numerous Friday and Saturday... along with much cooler temperatures. Highs at the end of the work week will fall into the 70s and 80s. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content