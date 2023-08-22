Visitors to New Hampshire’s lakes, streams urged to take precautions around high water

By Kelly O’Brien

EXETER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Fish and Game Department officials are urging people to stay safe near water after recent drownings in New Hampshire.

Col. Kevin Jordan said an unusual amount of rain has fallen this summer, making streams and rivers more dangerous in the state.

“This is not really the time to be in a lot of rivers,” he said.

Jordan said that no matter how confident swimmers are in their ability to navigate wild waterways, they can be dangerous. Conditions have become so dangerous that Contoocook River Canoe Co. stopped its rentals for the Merrimack River this summer.

“The water is just so high for inexperienced paddlers,” said Austin Parker, of Contoocook River Canoe Co. “If they were to go out there and flip their boat, they could get caught in a strainer or sweeper or get entangled in something, and safety is our No. 1 concern. So, while it may affect business, lives come first.”

Jordan said people should be aware of the extreme summer weather and what it has meant for rivers. He said it’s hard to post warnings of the high waters because people access rivers at all different points, and Fish and Game doesn’t have the manpower to add staff to every one of them.

He said that before getting in the water, you should look at the river and its flow.

“If you see objects in the river, are there stones visible? Or is everything underwater?” Jordan said. “If everything is underwater, you should be a little nervous. If you can see objects in the river, take a look and see how the river is going around it.”

Jordan said deaths can be prevented by wearing a flotation device.

“They might get swept away in those faster currents, but they would be above water,” he said.

Jordan said the rivers will remain high for some time, and he said it’s best to stick to lakes or bodies of water with lifeguards this year.

