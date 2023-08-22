Shelter-in-place lifted following armed suspect with firearms off Broadmoor Valley Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shelter-in-place was issued in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road due to an armed suspect with firearms.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued the alert at 10:18 a.m. According to police, the suspect is a male - his age is unknown.

Around 10:45 a.m. the CSPD announced they lifted the shelter-in-place order but advised residents in the area to continue to avoid the area as police continue investigation efforts.

The shelter in place order has been lifted. Please continue to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.



PIO is responding; media staging to be announced shortly. https://t.co/WQFpdjYB5I — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 22, 2023

CSPD is set to hold a press conference to discuss the incident.