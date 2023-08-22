Skip to Content
Shelter-in-place lifted following armed suspect with firearms off Broadmoor Valley Rd.

11:57 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A shelter-in-place was issued in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road due to an armed suspect with firearms.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued the alert at 10:18 a.m. According to police, the suspect is a male - his age is unknown.

Around 10:45 a.m. the CSPD announced they lifted the shelter-in-place order but advised residents in the area to continue to avoid the area as police continue investigation efforts.

CSPD is set to hold a press conference to discuss the incident.

