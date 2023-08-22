Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter

Serena Williams says she has given birth to a baby girl almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Williams posted on Instagram a picture of herself, her husband, newborn Adira River Ohanian and the family’s first child. Adira is the second child and second daughter for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport. She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

By The Associated Press

