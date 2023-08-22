Pueblo PD asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several business robberies in Pueblo.

The PPD said that there is limited information about the description of the suspect but they appear to have a "lazy eye" or other abnormalities with their eyes.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.