Skip to Content
News

Pueblo PD asks for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

Two images of the suspect
PPD
Two images of the suspect
By
Published 9:31 PM

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in several business robberies in Pueblo.

The PPD said that there is limited information about the description of the suspect but they appear to have a "lazy eye" or other abnormalities with their eyes.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content