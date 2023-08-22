Mexican army says drug cartels are increasing their use of roadside bombs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says drug cartels have increased their use of roadside bombs or improvised explosive devices this year. Mexico’s defense secretary said 42 soldiers, police and suspects have been wounded by IEDs so far in 2023, up from 16 in 2022. Particularly on the rise are drone-carried bombs, with 260 found so far in 2023. Prior to 2020, they were unknown in Mexico. Six car bombs have been found so far in 2023, up from one in 2022. Overall, 556 improvised explosive devices of all types — roadside, drone-carried and car bombs — were found in 2023. A total of 2,186 have been found during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.