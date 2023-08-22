Skip to Content
Join KRDO 13 live at the Colorado State Fair on August 25

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Join KRDO 13 for opening day at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Our live coverage starts at 5 a.m. and continues at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.!

KRDO 13's Josh Helmuth, Brynn Carman, Chris Larson, Heather Skold, Bart Bedsole, and Merry Matthews will be broadcasting live from the State Fairgrounds near the main gate.

Our team will also be signing autographs and would we'd love to have you stop by and say hello!

Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

For more information on the Colorado State Fair, click here.

