Indianapolis police release bodycam footage showing man fleeing police shot in back by officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage showing an armed man fatally shot in the back by an officer as he ran from a traffic stop. Forty-nine-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell died Aug. 3 following the shooting on the city’s northeast side. The seven-minute video released by police Tuesday shows Harrell running directly away from Officer Douglas Correll, who is heard saying, “Stop it! Drop it!” Within a second later, with Harrell’s back to Correll and looking away from the officer, Correll fired two shots. Harrell was hit once. Police provided aid to Harrell until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

