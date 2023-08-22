First 2023 death due to West Nile virus reported in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Public health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's first human death this year caused by West Nile virus.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE), West Nile virus develops in the human body within 5-14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito. The virus can be serious including causing fever, meningitis, encephalitis, and has the potential for causing long-term illness and disability or death.

Symptoms of West Nile virus may include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle weakness, rash, stiff neck or changed mental state. Some infected persons experience a feeling of extreme tiredness and weakness for several weeks, according to the PDPHE. Immediately seek medical attention if you have any of these symptoms.

The PDPHE advises all individuals to protect themselves from West Nile virus by following the Four D’s:

· DRAIN standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles.

· DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

· DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions carefully.

· DRESS in long sleeves and pants in areas where mosquitoes are active.