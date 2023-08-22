Skip to Content
Driver arrested and facing charges after getting stuck near railroad tracks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A driver has been arrested on multiple charges after leaving a roadway, hitting a traffic sign, and getting stuck near railroad tracks. 

On August 21, at around 5:51 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the 2100 block of east Las Vegas St. and Janitel on reports of a traffic crash involving a truck and a train.

The CSPD stated investigation efforts confirmed that no train was involved at the time of the incident, but a car had left the roadway, hit a traffic sign, and became disabled a few inches from nearby railroad tracks, ultimately requiring trains to be held up until the car could be removed. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported detaining the driver. 

A related call was soon reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department regarding a stolen motor vehicle in the same area. 

The CSPD reported arresting the driver on multiple charges including motor vehicle and traffic offenses. Officials stated alcohol is a contributing factor in this case.

Jaleesia Fobbs

