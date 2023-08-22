Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that’s updated in real time with information about a person’s tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer’ voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.