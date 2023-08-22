Colorado Bureau of Investigation looking for shoplifting suspect involved in a hit-and-run

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a suspect involved in a shoplifting incident as well as a hit-and-run.

According to the CBI, the incident happened on Monday, August 21, at around 8:31 p.m. at S. Parker Rd. at Lincoln Ave.

The suspect, according to the CBI, was leaving a Walmart in the area after shoplifting when they ran a red light and hit a pedestrian in a designated walkway.

The suspect then left the location and headed northbound on S. Parker Rd.

A witness to the incident, according to the CBI, stated they lost sight of the car in the area of S. Parker Rd. and Orchard Rd.

The CBI describes the driver as a black man with black hair who was wearing an oversized black t-shirt and black and gray basketball shorts.

At the time of the incident, they were accompanied by a passenger who was described as a black woman.

The car in question is described as a white 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Colorado license plate issued to: AWRS39.

The CBI reported the car’s windshield is cracked and the driver’s side airbag is possibly deployed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or the Parker Police Department at (303)-841-9800.