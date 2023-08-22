A Pennsylvania court says state police can’t hide how it monitors social media

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court handed civil liberties advocates a victory, ruling that state police can’t hide from the public its policy governing how it monitors social media. The win for the ACLU means state police must hand over an unredacted copy of its policy on using software to watch online accounts. Tuesday’s order appears to end a six-year legal battle. The law enforcement agency sought to keep the document largely blacked out on public safety grounds. Redacted sections address what approvals are required for going undercover and using an online alias. A state police spokesperson says it’s reviewing the court decision.

