22-year-old man arrested following robbery spree between July 19-Aug.17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect involved in a robbery spree that took place from July 19, to August 17.

According to the CSPD, the suspect had entered restaurants and demanded cash after displaying a semi-automatic handgun. The CSPD stated there were no injuries reported during any of the robberies.

During one of the robberies, however, the CSPD reported a shot was fired by the suspect in the direction of a witness who attempted to intervene.

As the investigation into the crimes continued, the CSPD’s Robbery Unit was able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Benjamin Moore of Colorado Springs.

The CSPD reported Moore predominately targeted food establishments in the southeast portion of the town, with the robberies taking place at these locations:

07/19/2023, Case #23-26494, 7-Eleven, 1760 Shasta Drive

07/24/2023, Case #23-27178, Subway, 2499 South Academy Boulevard

07/29/2023, Case #23-27830, Wendy’s, 1910 South Academy Boulevard

08/10/2023, Case #23-29463, Jimmy John’s, 2710 South Academy Boulevard

08/15/2023, Case #23-30188, Subway, 2499 South Academy Boulevard

08/15/2023, Case #23-30189, Papa John’s, 3755 Astrozon Boulevard

Detectives with CSPD learned where Moore was living and were able to identify him while he was walking in the vicinity of his residence.

The CSPD reported the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office's (EPCO) SWAT team and K-9 units responded to the area of Moore’s residence and reported taking Moore into custody without incident on Aug. 17.