This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy says the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis so far this year – already surpassing last year’s annual figures and the highest number since 2005. Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state. He said: “The lack of progress towards a political horizon that addressed the core issues driving the conflict has left a dangerous and volatile vacuum, filled by extremists on all sides.” While Israelis and Palestinians have taken some actions toward stabilizing the situation, Wennesland said unilateral steps have continued to fuel hostilities.

