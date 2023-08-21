The heat continues… but cooler temps by weeks end

Summer heat continues through the middle of the week... then cooling.

TODAY: High pressure continues to hold serve today, driving temperatures into the 90s and triple digits. Showers and storms will once again be relegated to the higher terrain west of I-25.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with morning lows in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Hot temperatures will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 90s and triple digits. As more moisture reaches into the area rain chances will continue to climb through the end of the week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday and Saturday as highs drop into the upper-70s and mid-80s.