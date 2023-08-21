Syria’s state media says Israeli airstrikes near the capital of Damascus have wounded 1 soldier

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (AP) — Syria’s state media say Israel’s military has carried out airstrikes near the capital of Damascus wounding one soldier. State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the Monday night strikes caused material damage as well. Israeli Strikes conducted Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers. Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor and has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. But Israel rarely acknowledges them.

