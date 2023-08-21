Somalia’s government says it intends to shut down access to TikTok, Telegram over content concerns

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government says it intends to shut down access to certain social media platforms including TikTok and Telegram that authorities believe disproportionately harms youth. The announcement comes from the minister of communications and technology amid concerns that the platforms can spread extremist content, nude images and other material seen as offensive to Somali culture and Islam. The ministry statement also cited gambling platform 1XBET. This is the first official attempt by a government institution in Somalia to shut down any platform on social media. The decision will take effect on Aug. 24. It would require the compliance of privately run telecom companies.

