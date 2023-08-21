READ: Trump’s bond agreement

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after his lawyers met with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by CNN.

Trump faces multiple criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Read the agreement below:

