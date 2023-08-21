North Korea tells Japan of launch plan, a possible 2nd try to put up spy satellite, Japan media say

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese media say North Korea has told Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, in what could be a second try to put a military spy satellite into orbit. In late May, North Korea tried to launch its first spy satellite but the rocket fell into the sea. Kyodo News on Tuesday cited Japan’s coast guard as reporting that it was notified North Korea intends to launch a satellite between Thursday and Aug. 31. On Monday, the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off annual military exercises that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.