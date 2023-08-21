Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning new downloads of TikTok to take effect while a legal challenge filed by the company and five content creators moves through the courts. Montana’s ban is set to take effect in January. The plaintiffs in July asked the judge to temporarily block the law. They argue it violates free speech rights. The app is owned by a Chinese company. State and federal governments worry it could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on U.S. citizens. The state says there are other apps people can use to communicate without risking Chinese access.

