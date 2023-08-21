Indiana’s near-total abortion ban set to take effect as state Supreme Court denies rehearing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is set to take effect within days after the Indiana Supreme Court denied a rehearing in the case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. Monday’s denial of the rehearing means the ban will take effect once a June 30 ruling upholding the ban is certified. A court spokesperson says that should occur within just days. The state’s highest court ruled June 30 that the abortion ban doesn’t violate the Indiana constitution. In a 4-1 decision Monday, the high court reaffirmed its order that Planned Parenthood and other health care providers “cannot show a reasonable likelihood of success” with their challenge to abortion restrictions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.