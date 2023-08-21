Colorado Springs Police Department looking for suspect(s) involved in Aug. 20 robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are working to identify the suspect(s) involved in a robbery on Aug. 20.

The CSPD received the call around 9:20 p.m. after an employee with a business at the 1400 block of Harrison Rd. reported a robbery.

Investigations revealed an armed suspect had entered the business demanding money and started threatening victims.

The victims reported complying with the suspect’s orders and then the suspect stole cash from the register before leaving the scene on foot.

The CSPD reported no one was injured during the robbery but police are now looking to identify the suspect(s) involved.