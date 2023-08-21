Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police Department looking for suspect(s) involved in Aug. 20 robbery

MGN
By
Published 8:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are working to identify the suspect(s) involved in a robbery on Aug. 20. 

The CSPD received the call around 9:20 p.m. after an employee with a business at the 1400 block of Harrison Rd. reported a robbery. 

Investigations revealed an armed suspect had entered the business demanding money and started threatening victims. 

The victims reported complying with the suspect’s orders and then the suspect stole cash from the register before leaving the scene on foot. 

The CSPD reported no one was injured during the robbery but police are now looking to identify the suspect(s) involved. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content